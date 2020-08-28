Ex-intelligence boss Richard Mdluli still trying to dodge prison sentence

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi have been given one last chance to secure an epidemiologist report on Covid-19, which they need to argue for a non-custodial sentence.

The pair, found guilty in July last year on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe, sought to depose the report as evidence that they were at great risk of contracting coronavirus in prison because they are pensioners.

Mdluli, 62, and Mthunzi ostensibly feared the prospect of being handed a direct imprisonment by South Gauteng High Court Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

A fine would be more appropriate, they previously told the court.

The two were each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. Their case, which has been stuck in the pre-sentencing stage since late last year, was postponed last month for defence lawyers to secure an expert epidemiologist report on Covid-19.