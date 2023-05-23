Ex-Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor, his wife and son to remain in custody, NPA says they are a fight risk

Johannesburg - Former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer (PRO) Louis “Sprinter” Tshakoane, his wife Suzan Tshakoane, and son Louis Tshakoane jr remain behind bars for theft and money laundering allegations. The trio appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today for a formal bail application, but their case was postponed to next Tuesday.

Tshakoane (father) told the full court that he was surviving on a R1900 monthly pension and was motivating so that he was not charged any blip that might be over 10K. He also cited the fact that he cannot stay in jail much because of health problems. The son abandoned bail just minutes after appearing. The three are in hot water for running an investment scheme dubbed “Undercover Billionaires” that raised over R100 million.

Tshakoane was arrested after speaking at the funeral of Mamelodi Sundowns FC PRO Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, last Tuesday following the execution of a warrant of arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Joburg in relation to an ongoing investigation into the unregistered investment scheme. The son, whose lavish lifestyle of overseas vacations and luxury cars is displayed on social media platforms like Instagram, was nabbed in a home in Kempton Park, while the wife handed herself over the next day. Tshakoane has been on the run for two years.

Tshakoane jr is accused of operating a failed multi-million rand investment scheme known as “Undercover Billionaires”, which left investors broke and licking their wounds four years ago. The son was initially arrested in 2018 and let out on R75 000 bail, but then went on the run. The mother is accused of benefiting from the scheme.

The State intends to oppose bail. “The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday to allow the State to conclude its investigations that are related to their formal bail application. As the State, we will be opposing bail, citing, among others, that the accused before court are flight risks, as the prosecutor has alluded to before court,” said NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. She added: “Remember that at the initial stage when this trial started, we only had accused number one (Tshakoane jr); he was then granted bail of R75 000 in March of 2018. Then, the trial resumed, continuing in court; he then absconded and never attended.”