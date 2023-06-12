Ex-Miss SA finalist Natasha Joubert back in top 12 again

Johannesburg - Natasha Joubert epitomises not giving up on your dreams. After making it to the top three in 2020 as a second runner-up, Joubert returns to the big stage with hopes of taking the coveted title home.

The beauty queen, who represents Gauteng province, explained why she decided to enter Miss South Africa again. "My journey started in 2020, when I first entered as a 22-year-old. I was honoured, later on, to represent South Africa at Miss Universe 2021. Shortly afterwards, I had to deal with depression issues and knew I had to prioritise my mental health." "The result was a mindset change and a different perspective than I'd had before. It was growth and experiences I knew I wanted to share with our generation. I've never let circumstances determine my narrative. I deserve to be Miss South Africa because I am a woman of resilience. I do not rely on talent, but on my work ethic and hard work."

She also weighed in on the significance of inclusivity in the Miss South Africa pageant. "Going back to the sole reason why the Miss South Africa platform exists. It's for the women and fellow South Africans to know they are being seen, heard, and paid attention to. "In order to do that, we must acknowledge that everyone comes from different circumstances, backgrounds, and challenges. I have battled with my first journey to open up about my challenges as a child. Losing our family home when I was 13, my father being unemployed since I was 12, and losing my father Jaco at the age of 16. At a young age, I had to learn independence. Not only for overcoming the challenges, but because I have built my voice to speak for others. This is a platform for people to feel seen. Because stories unite one another.