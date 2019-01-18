The four people who were arrested for allegedly manufacturing drugs on a plot in Muldersdrift.

A former pharmacist has been bust for allegedly using a West Rand plot as a place to manufacture and sell drugs. Police swooped on the Stynvlei plot in Muldersdrift on Thursday afternoon where they arrested the man, his girlfriend and two other people staying at the property.

It is believed that the man has been renting the property since 2002 and that the owner lives in Sandton.

Police found dagga, ecstasy tablets, mushrooms as well as chemicals used in manufacturing drugs.

Captain Solomon Sibiya said they had been monitoring the farm for some time after receiving a tip-off. It was only on Thursday that they decided to swoop on the farm where they found the four.

"They have been charged with the possession and cultivation of drugs and were expected to appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's court soon," he said.

Some of the drugs that were found at the farm.

According to Sibiya, the man told police that he used to be a pharmacist but left his job and rented the property in 2002. However, it's unclear when the manufacturing of the drugs began at the plot.

The man's girlfriend was found to be the bookkeeper of the "business".



"She said she was currently studying towards a Finance qualification," Sibiya said.



This bust comes only two months after former soccer analyst Mike "Sporo" Mangena was arrested for a similar crime in his farm.

Members of the Hawks and Gauteng Province Anti-Gang arrested Mangena and three others on the grounds that they manufactured mandrax at the farm outside Randfontein in the West Rand.