Ex-police officers due in court today over Marikana massacre

SIX SAPS members charged with Marikana murders are set to go on trial from today, July 17 to 23 at the Mahikeng High Court, North West. The independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) yesterday said it had investigated the case and it had culminated in the arrest of six SAPS members on March 15, 2018 and released on bail.

Ipid said the members had since appeared at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s court, Division of the Mahikeng High Court sitting at Mogwase and a Division of the Mmabatho High Court. Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said 61-year-old Mzondase William Mpembe, retired major-general who was a deputy provincial commissioner in the North West was facing four counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and contravention of Section 6(2) of the Commission’s Act. A 59-year-old retired Lieutenant-Colonel Salmon Johannes Vermaak, who was a pilot attached to North West SAPS Air wing, would be facing one count of murder, defeating the ends of justice and or obstructing the course of justice and contravention of Section 6(2) of the Commission’s Act.

Warrant Officer Nkosana Shepperd Mguye, 44, 45-year-old former constable Katlego Joseph Sekgweleya, who was attached to Tactical Response Team Rustenburg, 55-year-old Collin Masilo Mogale attached to Public Order Policing Joburg and 55-year-old Khazamola Phillip Makhubela attached to Public Order Policing Joburg would all be facing one count of murder. The trial is related to five murders in Marikana on August 13, 2012 during a wage strike by Lonmin mine workers. It is alleged that a violent confrontation between the police and the striking miners ensued resulting in the death of the five and leaving others badly injured. Two police officers and three miners lost their lives as a result of the confrontation. In 2016 the South African Policing Union (Sapu) called on the SAPS management to support all the police officers facing charges relating to the violence in Marikana.

Speaking to The Star yesterday, Sapu national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said as Sapu they considered Marikana as an unfortunate event that was not supposed to have happened. “The current members who are facing criminal trial, our principle is that they should be deemed not guilty until proven guilty before the court of law and we should guard against trying them on any platform except through the courts,” he said. NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said all six faced counts of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and contravening the Commissions Act by giving false information to the Farlam Commission of Inquiry.