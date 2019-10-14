Mozamane Teapson Maswanganyi, axed after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on July 18, 2014, sought a ruling compelling the SANDF to automatically reinstate him based on his successful appeal.
He was released from prison on February 16, 2015, after his appeal succeeded and his conviction and sentence were set aside.
“My conviction and sentence were wholly quashed on appeal,” Maswanganyi said in his founding affidavit.
“Notwithstanding this, the SANDF has refused to reinstate me on the basis that the termination of my employment occurred automatically by operation of law.