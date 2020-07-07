Ex- top cop convicted of child rapes says he must not be given life sentence

Society will have to wait before hearing the extent of the punishment to be meted out to a former Ekurhuleni metro police superintendent found guilty of raping two Soweto schoolgirls. Adam Cummings, 54, has a new lawyer who needed to obtain the transcripts of recordings of his marathon trial before preparing pre-sentencing submissions, it emerged at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday. He made a brief appearance before Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, in what was scheduled to be a hearing kicking off the sentencing proceedings. This stage of proceedings entailed hearing submissions intended to assist the court to decide if a convicted person deserved the minimum sentence applicable. It appeared Cummings wanted his new lawyer to convince Judge Mokgoatlheng to deviate from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment prescribed in child rapes.

Cummings faces the prospect of a life sentence along with his co-accused in the case: 22-year-old Johanna Maregele, whom the former top cop paid to lure and kidnap young girls for him.

Prosecutor Nonkululeko Serepo told the court on Monday that the case needed to be postponed to avail the transcripts to Cummings’s lawyer.

“I understand that defence needs to get transcripts so that they can prepare for mitigating factors. The transcripts are not available at this stage,” said Serepo.

She requested postponement to September 9. “We hope the transcripts will be available by then.”

Judge Mokgoatlheng granted the postponement.

Cummings and Maregele were convicted a year ago.

Maragele was a friend of Cummings's son and he is said to have spent more than a decade sexually grooming her.

In a lengthy statement Maragele made to the police, she revealed that she was was eight when she first met him in 2004, because she had become friendly with his mistress and young son.

In much the same way as his future victims alleged, Cummings took Maregele to an abandoned area and forced her to have intercourse, before telling her that she had to keep the incident a secret.

Even after she moved from Tembisa to Sedibeng, she stayed in communication with Cummings, who she claims raped her again on two separate occasions in 2007.

When she moved to her mother in Soweto in 2009 when she was 15, she claimed they again had intercourse, a pattern that continued until she was 18.

It was at this time that Cummings recruited her to find teenagers or children that he could rape, a proposition to which she agreed.



