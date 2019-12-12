Johannesburg - Former national commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane and several other top cops will have to face the music over alleged R84 million fraud and corruption case after their plea for a withdrawal was rejected.
On Thursday at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge, State advocate Richard Chabalala again applied for a postponement to next year, citing new evidence and the establishment of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate as reasons the prosecution needed another extension.
The State’s case against Phahlane and the senior officers relates to alleged tender irregularities during the bidding process to install, among other things, blue lights, sirens and radio equipment in Gauteng police vehicles.
The other accused are former Gauteng police head General Deliwe de Lange; Major-General Nombhuruza Napo, who is Gauteng’s current deputy police commissioner; Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Mokwena, the national divisional commissioner for supply chain management; Brigadier Ravi Pillay; and Brigadier James Ramanjalum, head of procurement at the SAPS.
Vimpie Manthata, whose company Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement “fraudulently” won the lucrative tender in 2016, had charges against him provisionally withdrawn.