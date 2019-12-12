Ex-top cop Khomotso Phahlane fails to have R84m fraud case withdrawn









Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: Chris Collingridge. Johannesburg - Former national commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane and several other top cops will have to face the music over alleged R84 million fraud and corruption case after their plea for a withdrawal was rejected. On Thursday at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge, State advocate Richard Chabalala again applied for a postponement to next year, citing new evidence and the establishment of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate as reasons the prosecution needed another extension. The State’s case against Phahlane and the senior officers relates to alleged tender irregularities during the bidding process to install, among other things, blue lights, sirens and radio equipment in Gauteng police vehicles. The other accused are former Gauteng police head General Deliwe de Lange; Major-General Nombhuruza Napo, who is Gauteng’s current deputy police commissioner; Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Mokwena, the national divisional commissioner for supply chain management; Brigadier Ravi Pillay; and Brigadier James Ramanjalum, head of procurement at the SAPS. Vimpie Manthata, whose company Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement “fraudulently” won the lucrative tender in 2016, had charges against him provisionally withdrawn.

All the accused are facing four charges; corruption, fraud, forgery and uttering. They were last in court in March where the State asked for a nine-month postponement for further investigations.

On Thursday, Chabalala argued that the State needed another postponement as a "search-and-seizure" had been done in July on Manthata's premises, which allegedly garnered more evidence for the prosecution. Chabalala did not reveal what the new evidence was.

"I respectfully submit that it would be in the interest of justice for the State to obtain a complete forensic report of all the information recovered during the search-and-seizure.

"Investigations have also revealed that the financial affairs of some of the accused and their families are so intricate that the State needs more time to have a thorough look at their financial affairs," Chabalala argued.

However, this was rejected by the accused's legal representatives, all of whom argued that the State was being prejudicial towards their clients by seeking more extensions.

However, Judge Brian Nemavhidi said the key aspect to determining if an application for postponement was "deliberate conduct" was an abuse of processes.

"Having listened to all the arguments, I found no iota of evidence, which suggests that there is a deliberate conduct by the prosecution," Judge Nemavhidi ruled.

All the accused have indicated that they would be pleading not guilty to the charges.

They are all out on bail and will return to court in March 2020.

The Star