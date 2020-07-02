Ex-top cop Khomotso Phahlane's R191m fraud case set to go on trial in November

The R191-million fraud case against former top cop Khomotso Phahlane and a string of other senior officers has seen the State reveal its hand as the matter finally heads to trial. It has emerged from the updated charge sheet that Vimpie Manthata, whose company allegedly “unlawfully” secured a lucrative job to fit emergency warning equipment inside Gauteng police vehicles in November 2016, failed to disclose that he had a relative in the adjudicating panel for the contract. The State did not say who the relative was. Manthata’s company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, is accused number 8 in the matter, with the owner being the first accused. The State has levelled 329 counts of fraud, assisting another to benefit from the proceeds of unlawful activities, acquisition or possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities, and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Manthata and Phahlane are joined by former Gauteng police head General Deliwe de Lange; Major-General Nombhuruza Napo, Gauteng’s deputy police commissioner; Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Mokwena, national divisional commissioner for supply chain management; Brigadier Ravi Pillay and Brigadier James Ramanjalum, SAPS head of procurement.

The others are Thomas Marima, Maetapese Mulaiwa, Judy Rose and Samantha Andrews, all of whom are senior officers in Gauteng and nationally, accused of fraudulently approving the contract and issuing invoices.

All accused appeared yesterday in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palmridge, where Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi approved the start of the expected 25-day trial from November to December - more than two years since the saga began.

In the updated indictment, the State alleged that all officers charged “unlawfully” gave Instrumentation the job by flouting PFMA prescripts by not advertising competitive bids.

“During the period March 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017, emergency warning equipment was procured by Gauteng SAPS and (national) supply chain management without following the open tender or bid processes.

“The award of the contract exposed the state to a potential loss of R191145267,” read the indictment.

The PFMA stipulates that all contracts above R500000 should be advertised for competitive bids.

Phahlane is also accused of contravening the PFMA for failing to disclose to the National Treasury that the Gauteng SAPS had awarded an “unlawful” contract.

The former police commissioner, who served from October 2015 to May 2017, is also charged for allegedly submitting fraudulent financial statements to the Treasury in May 2017.

Phahlane, as the accounting officer, allegedly failed to maintain “an appropriate procurement and provisioning system which was fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective” as prescribed by the PFMA.

All accused indicated that they would plead not guilty and that the State had “a weak case” against them.

They return to court in November when the trial is expected to begin.