On Thursday in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palmridge, the best efforts of Phahlane’s attorney, Piet du Plessis failed to convince Judge Brian Nemavhidi that the continuous delays in the multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case were prejudicial to his client.
This followed an application brought before the court by State prosecutor advocate Richard Chabalala for a postponement to next year, citing new evidence and the establishment of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate as reasons for the prosecution needing another extension.
The State’s case against Phahlane and the senior officers relates to alleged tender irregularities in 2016 during the bidding process to install, among others, blue lights, sirens and radio equipment in Gauteng police vehicles.
The other accused are former Gauteng police head General Deliwe de Lange, Major-General Nombhuruza Napo, who is Gauteng’s current deputy police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Mokwena, national divisional commissioner for supply chain management, Brigadier Ravi Pillay and Brigadier James Ramanjalum, SAPS head of procurement.