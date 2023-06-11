Ex-Tshwane mayor Makwarela’s bail conditions relaxed

Johannesburg - Disgraced former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela on Friday succeeded in having his bail conditions relaxed by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. Makwarela appeared after his newly appointed legal counsel approached the courts on June 2 to have some of his bail conditions relaxed.

His legal representative, Neville Gawula, said they brought the application to have the bail conditions imposed on Makwarela at the time of his arrest amended in terms of Section 63. Gawula said the two issues Makwarela wanted to be addressed related to the former mayor having to seek permission from the investigating officer regarding his movement outside the province within 48 hours. Secondly, Gawula said they wanted the court to do away with the condition that Makwarela not be in contact directly or indirectly with the trustees or curator appointed in his sequestration application.

According to the application, as a result of the legal team’s dealing with Makwarela’s sequestration application, they said communication with the curator would be necessary in order to obtain the necessary information on his behalf. On his return to court, Makwarela was informed that he would be permitted to make use of a telephone and cellphone to speed up communication with investigators as and when wishing to travel outside of Gauteng to attend church and business matters. A family friend who accompanied Makwarela to the court said they were satisfied magistrate Nicca Setshogoe was able to consider the application and grant the relaxation of the conditions.

The 50-year-old former mayor was granted R10 000 bail in April after the National Prosecuting Authority said it did not oppose his release on bail as his address had been confirmed, he met all the requirements, and he was not a flight risk. Makwarela is facing charges of fraud and uttering related to him allegedly submitting a fake insolvency rehabilitation certificate, and the R1.4 million he was paid when he was still employed as the Tshwane council speaker and a councillor. Makwarela will return to court on July 27.