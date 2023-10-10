Excitement mounts ahead of first SA Social Media Awards

Excitement is mounting on social media ahead of the eagerly awaited inaugural South African Social Media Awards (Sasmas), which will take place on October 29 at Sandton Convention Centre. Radio host and voice-over artist Weza Matomane will be at the helm as a host of the event, alongside Summary, PD Jokes and DJ Khathu, with performances from Nkosazana Daughter, Seemah, Cici, and Kutlwano.

These awards recognise individuals whose efforts on social media have a beneficial impact on the lives of ordinary people. Sasma project manager Tuwani Motapa says all the nominees in each category deserve the trophies, which acknowledge the efforts and hard work the nominees and the winners have put in to turn social media into a business or vehicle for change. “The South African Social Media Awards acknowledge and reward great influencers, content creators, digital tools, and brands. We appreciate our sponsors and partners who made this event possible: Canon SA, UrbanSense App, Mkiva Auditors & Accountants, Mbono Media BlueCloudAI, Imatter Consulting, and Acalytica Millennial Mindset.

“We are satisfied with the event turnout; we congratulate all the nominee finalists and encourage them to push for votes. We are looking forward to the 2023 winners and to hosting the social media personalities again in the coming year,” said Motapa. After the success of the nominee announcement event in September, many are awaiting the main affair, where their favourites will walk away with coveted titles. The nominees in the different categories were nominated by the public through a form on the Sasma website, and nominations closed on July 3.