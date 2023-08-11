Exclusive: Government deals for high-flying brothers

Johannesburg - When broke the story about how Thato Nthunya, a director in the Free State Education Department, caught the Hawks’ attention when a director’s salary seemed to enable him to obtain a Mercedes V-class 300d, a BMW X5 and a Ford Wildtrak bakkie, it opened a can of worms. The Hawks said they believed the investments in property were a government-backed operation between Nthunya and his younger brother, Olefile Nthunya, born on August 19, 1989.

The younger Nthunya is said to be a thriving businessman in the province through his brother’s connections. A property deeds search shows that a Bloemfontein property purchased at R1 750 000 in 2017 was sold for R918 000 in 2021 and registered on June 15, 2021. The property was purchased by TNT Tauren Agency Pty Ltd, a company owned by Olefile. A Free State tender audit found that Olefile was recently awarded a contract for the implementation of construction projects at various Free State Department of Health facilities.

Thato is being investigated for using his position in the department to “negotiate for deals for him and his brother” in other departments. The pair are known to enjoy lavish and flamboyant lives with no social media presence. A week after publishing the story, Nthunya’s lawyers sent legal papers.

While Thato confirmed that he owned a BMW X5, he denied owning a Porsche Cayenne. The Star sent Thato’s lawyers a picture of his blue Porsche Cayenne and proof of its registration in his name. Thato also drives a V-class Mercedes Benz, as said in the story.

The Star’s journalists have been able to track his movements and can report that the car was bought on February 11 in Bruma. The vehicle is registered, as the paper has seen, in the name of MS Mabuya Civil. MS Mabuya Civil does work with the Free State Department of Education. The paper asked Thato’s lawyers why a director in a government department would have unlimited access to a vehicle registered in the name of a supplier or contractor in the same department.

Naturally, the car would’ve been bought for Thato, but since it would spark a lot of interest and possibly an investigation into how he could afford the vehicle, it remained registered to the company but was available for the full-time usage of the Nthunya family. On the property at 11 Jacob Street, Bloemfontein, according to a deed search, Mpuluzana Trading bought the house in 2013 for R2 075 000 but sold it to Olefile’s company for R918 000 in 2021. Property prices in that area have never been in decline, but the property value has decreased from over R2 million to R918 000 in eight years.

Mpuluzana Trading has been working with the government for many years and has become a beneficiary of Thato’s position in the government. It sold the house to the TNT Tauren Agency owned by Olefile. It appears that the sale of the house was not a genuine transaction, but a payment to the Nthunyas made in the form of a property transfer.

The Free State Department of Education has not yet acted on Thato. The Star is investigating the Free State Education head of Department, advocate Tsoarelo Malakoane, who happens to be Thato’s boss. Malakoane, a former Free State head of the department of sport, arts and culture, appeared before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court facing fraud and corruption charges last year.