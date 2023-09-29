Exclusivity and diversity to be celebrated at Soweto Pride tomorrow

The Soweto Pride is back for its 19th year, promising a day filled with celebration, entertainment and exclusivity. The annual event will take place on Saturday, from around 9am, at Dorothy Nyembe Park, hosted by the Forum for the Empowerment of Women.

Organisers said it is more than just a celebration; it’s a political and social initiative with a history dating back to 2004. “The Forum for the Empowerment of Women initiated this project to create a vital political and social space for black lesbian women and other members of the LGBTQ+ community, with the primary goal being to increase visibility and amplify the voices of black lesbian women and the broader LGBTQ+ community. “Under the theme “Creating Inclusive Communities through Pride”, Soweto Pride proudly champions diversity and equality,“ they said this week.

The organisers said they firmly believed that celebrating differences is essential for building stronger and more harmonious societies. They said this theme highlights their commitment to creating spaces where individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or identity, can come together to celebrate and express themselves authentically. Soweto Pride Programme Coordinator, Jade Madingwana, speaking in an interview with one of the broadcasters today, said it was very important for black queer groups to have spaces in and around Soweto, to reclaim their place because many time they are told that being queer is un-American.

“Creating inclusive communities is a theme for Soweto Pride, because we want our parents and people in the community to be on our side.” In May this year, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed an anti-gay bill which incriminates same sex relations. Madingwana said when the bill was signed, some movements came out strong and hard in saying that being queer was wrong because the Bible said so.

“So, when we have our community being our allies as black queer within the community, we know that we are going to question the bill,” she said. Soweto Pride promises a day filled with entertainment and unity. Artists like Baba Ganoosh, Ama Why Not, Bizzcuit SA, Cardiac Music, Melo Janey, DJ Tlangz, DJ Tom, Venus, and Laykhaya Squared will grace the event with their performances, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

Organisers said to make the most of your day at the event, attendees should feel free to bring along some food, snacks, water, a Hubbly (hookah), camp chairs, and picnic blankets. However, for the safety and comfort of all attendees, the event has some guidelines in place: “No alcohol is allowed to be brought into the venue, and weapons, bottles, and unruly behaviour or violence will not be tolerated.” The organisers extended an invitation to all community members, organisations, and allies who share their vision of a society where everyone feels welcomed, supported, and empowered.