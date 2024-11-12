Expect a reality TV summer with engaging new local productions

This summer, South African television enthusiasts are in for a treat, with a diverse array of local reality shows set to light up the screens on Showmax. From heartfelt entreaties for love to the hustle of entrepreneurial mothers and glamourous getaways, the upcoming seasons promise entertainment and drama for all viewers.

Umnakwethu Musa Mseleku. File Image Umnakwethu, which is making a splash with its fourth season. Hosted by the charismatic Musa Mseleku, a respected polygamist, the series aims to mediate complex discussions as men approach their wives about the possibility of taking a second wife. With Mseleku's guidance, men navigate the precarious waters of marital negotiations, sometimes bringing together both wives for open discussions. The show has garnered significant attention and is nominated for Most Entertaining Reality TV Show at the Behind The Scenes Awards, promising a season filled with emotion and critical conversations.

Shebeen Queens Shifting gears, Shebeen Queens throws the spotlight on the fierce women of Soweto, who navigate motherhood while running some of the township’s favourite shebeens, including iconic spots like Alina’s Place and Big Mama’s Tavern. With a cast featuring entrepreneurs such as Alina Sishange and Emily Thabang Leeuw, affectionately known as Big Mama, this series showcases the tenacity of women in a traditionally male-dominated environment. Their journey not only highlights their business acumen but also their resilience in balancing formidable demands both at home and at work.

The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice Meanwhile, those looking for a colourful and lively portrayal of family life should not miss The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice. This series, produced by POP24, dives into the lives of glamorous mothers within Durban’s Indian community. With a cast of vibrant personalities, including the likes of Abigail Nepaul and Devina Knowles, the show provides an intimate look at how these women manage their personal and familial empires while nurturing a new generation.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa' cast (L-R) Liz Prins, Beverly Steyn, Nonku Williams, Christall Kay, LaConco, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, Melany Viljoen and Londie London. Picture: Supplied The drama continues with the anticipated The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa, which has earned five nominations at the upcoming National Film & TV Awards South Africa, including Best Reality TV Show. The series, labelled as "explosive" by True Love, takes viewers to Jamaica, bringing together eight prominent housewives from various South African cities for a glamorous getaway filled with laughs, rivalries, and bonding moments.

This highly publicised series is also contending for the title of Most Entertaining Reality TV Show at the Behind The Scenes Awards, further cementing its status as a fan favourite. Bae Beyond Borders The single ladies of ‘Bae Beyond Borders’ have fun choosing the one among a bevy of hot Nigerian suitors. Picture: Supplied Lastly, Bae Beyond Borders captivates audiences with a unique premise, featuring four South African women embarking on a quest to find love “the Naija way.”