Experience the vibrant sounds of the 34th annual UKZN Jazz Jol

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music (CJPM) is set to paint the town with rhythm and melody as it gears up for the much-anticipated 34th Annual UKZN Jazz Jol, taking place on November 1 and 2. This year’s spectacular event promises to deliver a dynamic blend of performances that honour the vibrant jazz tradition, while spotlighting the diverse musical prowess emerging from the UKZN School of Arts.

As the centrepiece of the university’s extensive jazz calendar, the Jazz Jol is intended to honour both the extraordinary potential of the upcoming generation of jazz artists as well as well-established talent. Among the exciting line-up are acts featuring the African Music and Dance Ensemble, operatic highlights performed by UKZN Opera students from a Zulu translation of Mozart’s beloved “The Magic Flute” (Umtshingo wemilingo), along with performances from the UKZN Jazz Ensemble, classical instrumentalists, and the Pop Voice Ensemble. Adding a fresh twist to the festivities, the celebrations will commence with the inaugural Music Showcase at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, aimed at revealing the extraordinary diversity within UKZN’s music department.

This showcase, as shared by Debbie Mari, the university’s jazz voice lecturer, will display a wealth of talent across genres — African music and dance, jazz, opera, choral, and Western art music are all set to enthral audiences. “We are thrilled to launch the Inaugural Music Showcase, which celebrates the rich cultural diversity and musical excellence across multiple genres at UKZN,” Mari stated passionately. “This event highlights the spirit of collaboration and creativity that is central to our mission.” In a bid to further enrich the Jazz Jol experience, proceeds from the event will be channelled into the Ronnie Madonsela Scholarship.