Experience theatre as activism with ‘Mr. President II’ in Tembisa

The TX Theatre in Tembisa’s Moses Molelekwa Community Centre is getting ready to host the much-anticipated theatrical show “Mr. President II” when it returns on Friday. This production promises to be a gripping portrayal of the socio-political realities faced by marginalised communities in South Africa, particularly resonating with the unemployed youth of Ivory Park.

More than merely a theatrical engagement, “Mr. President II” also serves as a vital platform for the voiceless, delivering profound narratives that highlight the struggles of youth, women, and people living with disabilities. Audiences can expect a raw, authentic critique of the ongoing challenges in these communities, conveyed through scintillating performances and evocative storytelling. Evolving from its roots as a series of short video explorations into a full-scale production, the second instalment of the production seeks to foster empathy, understand diverse perspectives, and encourage social cohesion.

It goes on to explain that it is not just theatre but theatre as activism, urging all South Africans who want to have a real influence to interact with and assist those who are struggling. Amid rising unemployment, inequality, and social exclusion in South Africa, this production becomes a canvas of hope and resilience — painting a picture of the strength found in community solidarity. Audience members can partake in this impactful experience for R80, and by sponsoring tickets, one gets a chance to introduce first-time theatregoers, especially those from township communities — who may otherwise never have attended a live performance.