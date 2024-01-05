Expert discusses options available to matric learners who have failed or whose grades were inadequate

With many learners around the country concerned about their upcoming matric results, Siyavuya Makubalo, marketing manager at Oxbridge Academy, wants them to know that regardless of the outcome, they still have options.

Makubalo says not everyone who writes these exams will pass or achieve the results they hoped for, further sharing recommendations that one can take. “If you are one of those learners who did not pass matric or did not get the exemption you needed, you may feel disappointed, discouraged, and hopeless about your future. You may think that you have no options left and that your dreams are shattered. But this is not true,” says the education expert. “There is life after matric, and there are many ways to continue your education and improve your prospects, even if you did not pass. You do not have to give up on your goals or settle for less than you deserve. You can still pursue your passions and interests and acquire the skills and qualifications you need to succeed in the 21st century,” she says.

The most important first step for those worried about their results is to stay positive and remain proactive. “Many people are unaware that there are different study options, especially vocational ones that are sought-after in the job market, that don’t need a matric certificate. If you can bounce back from this challenge and promise yourself to not neglect your education but instead work hard towards a goal you can be enthusiastic about, you have a formula for success in your hands.” Rewrite

If you did poorly in only one or two subjects, you can retake those you did not pass or those in which you want to improve your grade. Repeating matric If you fail or don’t qualify for matric exemption, you can still finish your matric through distance learning. This option is cost-effective, can be done from your own home (which means that you don’t have to go back to school), and the learning materials are easy to use and understand. If you go this route, make sure that you find a good institution with consistent support available to ensure the success of your studies.

Complete a bridging course An Intro to N4 course is similar to a bridging course, as it allows you to advance to N4, N5, and N6. After completing N6, you can apply to the Department of Higher Education and Training for a National Diploma, provided that you have gained 18 months of relevant practical experience. Enrol for an occupational certificate