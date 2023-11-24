Expert explains why men are turning to cosmetic surgeries

Dr. Reza Mia, an aesthetics and anti-ageing specialist, reveals why men are resorting to cosmetic procedures and how the influence of social media and mass media marketing has transformed men's attitudes towards cosmetic treatments even further. Since he began practising non-invasive beauty therapy, Mia notes that there has been a rise in the number of male clients coming to his clinic to address common ageing issues, improve their appearance and boost their confidence.

“We’ve observed a significant shift as more men are motivated by their partners or friends to visit the clinic for assessment. More men have also seen and recognised that modern aesthetic treatments do not create noticeable or unnatural-looking distortions to facial proportions and can significantly enhance their appearances,” he says. Another factor influencing the rise in male interest in cosmetic treatments is improved health and higher life expectancies. “No one wants to look older when they feel healthy on the inside, they’re still active, and they want to stay involved with society. Men want to move with the times and look the part, and aesthetic medical treatments can provide the positive outcomes they’re looking for,” says Mia.