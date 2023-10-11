Expert shares details on how to deal with workload anxiety

Devan Moonsamy, a counsellor, executive coach, and psychological safety wellness consultant, is passionate about providing crucial information regarding workplace anxiety and strategies for overcoming it. According to Moonsamy, anxiety can be caused by a multitude of things, including a high workload, a lack of control over your tasks, a difficult work environment, and a fear of performing below expectations.

Workload anxiety, if left mismanaged, can lead to burnout, physical health issues, and decreased job satisfaction. He shares ways to deal with workload anxiety: Identify the sources of stress:

Determine the specific aspects of your workload that are causing anxiety. Is it the volume of tasks, unrealistic expectations, interpersonal conflicts, or something else? Set realistic expectations: Make sure your workload and goals are achievable within the given time frame. Be honest with yourself and your superiors about what you can accomplish.

Manage your time: Use effective time management techniques to prioritise tasks and allocate your time efficiently. Break tasks into manageable steps:

Divide large or complex tasks into smaller, more manageable subtasks. This can make the workload feel less overwhelming. Delegate and collaborate: If possible, delegate tasks to colleagues or collaborate with them to share the workload.

Communicate: Openly communicate with your supervisor or manager about your workload and any challenges you're facing. They may be able to provide support or redistribute tasks. Learn to say no:

Politely decline additional responsibilities when you are already stretched thin. It's essential to set boundaries. Take regular breaks: Schedule short breaks during your workday to relax and recharge. This can help prevent burnout.

Practise self-care: Prioritise self-care activities, such as exercise, relaxation and maintaining a healthy lifestyle outside of work. Practise mindfulness and stress-reduction techniques:

Explore meditation, deep breathing exercises, or progressive muscle relaxation to manage stress. Seek support: Talk to friends, family members, or a therapist about your feelings and anxieties related to your workload.

Get professional help: If your workload anxiety is chronic and affecting your daily life, consider seeking the help of a mental health professional who can provide strategies for coping with and managing anxiety. Evaluate your career and work environment: