Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Expert shares details on how to deal with workload anxiety

Published 4h ago

Devan Moonsamy, a counsellor, executive coach, and psychological safety wellness consultant, is passionate about providing crucial information regarding workplace anxiety and strategies for overcoming it.

According to Moonsamy, anxiety can be caused by a multitude of things, including a high workload, a lack of control over your tasks, a difficult work environment, and a fear of performing below expectations.

Workload anxiety, if left mismanaged, can lead to burnout, physical health issues, and decreased job satisfaction.

He shares ways to deal with workload anxiety:

Identify the sources of stress:

Determine the specific aspects of your workload that are causing anxiety. Is it the volume of tasks, unrealistic expectations, interpersonal conflicts, or something else?

Set realistic expectations:

Make sure your workload and goals are achievable within the given time frame. Be honest with yourself and your superiors about what you can accomplish.

Manage your time:

Use effective time management techniques to prioritise tasks and allocate your time efficiently.

Break tasks into manageable steps:

Divide large or complex tasks into smaller, more manageable subtasks. This can make the workload feel less overwhelming.

Delegate and collaborate:

If possible, delegate tasks to colleagues or collaborate with them to share the workload.

Communicate:

Openly communicate with your supervisor or manager about your workload and any challenges you're facing. They may be able to provide support or redistribute tasks.

Learn to say no:

Politely decline additional responsibilities when you are already stretched thin. It's essential to set boundaries.

Take regular breaks:

Schedule short breaks during your workday to relax and recharge. This can help prevent burnout.

Practise self-care:

Prioritise self-care activities, such as exercise, relaxation and maintaining a healthy lifestyle outside of work.

Practise mindfulness and stress-reduction techniques:

Explore meditation, deep breathing exercises, or progressive muscle relaxation to manage stress.

Seek support:

Talk to friends, family members, or a therapist about your feelings and anxieties related to your workload.

Get professional help:

If your workload anxiety is chronic and affecting your daily life, consider seeking the help of a mental health professional who can provide strategies for coping with and managing anxiety.

Evaluate your career and work environment:

Assess whether your current job or workplace is the right fit for you in the long term.

