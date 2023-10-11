Expert shares details on how to deal with workload anxiety

Devan Moonsamy, a counsellor, executive coach, and psychological safety wellness consultant, is passionate about providing crucial information regarding workplace anxiety and strategies for overcoming it.
According to Moonsamy, anxiety can be caused by a multitude of things, including a high workload, a lack of control over your tasks, a difficult work environment, and a fear of performing below expectations.
Workload anxiety, if left mismanaged, can lead to burnout, physical health issues, and decreased job satisfaction.
He shares ways to deal with workload anxiety:
Identify the sources of stress:
Determine the specific aspects of your workload that are causing anxiety. Is it the volume of tasks, unrealistic expectations, interpersonal conflicts, or something else?
Set realistic expectations:
Make sure your workload and goals are achievable within the given time frame. Be honest with yourself and your superiors about what you can accomplish.
Manage your time:
Use effective time management techniques to prioritise tasks and allocate your time efficiently.
Break tasks into manageable steps:
Divide large or complex tasks into smaller, more manageable subtasks. This can make the workload feel less overwhelming.
Delegate and collaborate:
If possible, delegate tasks to colleagues or collaborate with them to share the workload.
Communicate:
Openly communicate with your supervisor or manager about your workload and any challenges you're facing. They may be able to provide support or redistribute tasks.
Learn to say no:
Politely decline additional responsibilities when you are already stretched thin. It's essential to set boundaries.
Take regular breaks:
Schedule short breaks during your workday to relax and recharge. This can help prevent burnout.
Practise self-care:
Prioritise self-care activities, such as exercise, relaxation and maintaining a healthy lifestyle outside of work.
Practise mindfulness and stress-reduction techniques:
Explore meditation, deep breathing exercises, or progressive muscle relaxation to manage stress.
Seek support:
Talk to friends, family members, or a therapist about your feelings and anxieties related to your workload.
Get professional help:
If your workload anxiety is chronic and affecting your daily life, consider seeking the help of a mental health professional who can provide strategies for coping with and managing anxiety.
Evaluate your career and work environment:
Assess whether your current job or workplace is the right fit for you in the long term.