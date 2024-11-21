Experts raise alarm over rising sugar consumption

As World Sugar Awareness Week commenced from November 18 to 24, health experts in South Africa have raised an alarm over soaring sugar consumption levels that far exceed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limits. With South Africans reported to be consuming between 12 and 24 teaspoons of sugar daily, the risks to public health are alarming, particularly as the nation grapples with a rising tide of non-communicable diseases.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics and an advocate for healthy living, joins Prof Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA), in calling for heightened awareness of the negative health impacts of excessive sugar intake. “The country faces an epidemic of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular issues, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, with increased sugar consumption playing a significant role in driving these conditions,” says Naidoo. The call to action during this awareness week urges individuals to consider how small behavioural changes to their diets can lead to substantial improvements in health.

At the heart of the issue is the alarming fact that most sugar intake in South Africa arises from added sugars in processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs). Common culprits include soft drinks, fruit juices, and processed snacks, which often contain hidden sugars, contributing to elevated blood sugar levels and, over time, increasing the risks of chronic health issues such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, liver disease, and others. “Excessive sugar intake affects our overall weight and has detrimental impacts on our organs, skin, teeth, and energy levels,’’ Prof Naidoo adds.

“The high content of added sugars in diets, especially from beverages, contributes to the obesity crisis. Reducing sugar consumption, particularly from SSBs, could help reverse these concerning health trends.” The introduction of a sugar-sweetened beverage tax in South Africa aims to combat these soaring sugar levels. Jennings highlights the unique risks posed by sugar in liquid form, stating: “When we consume sugar-sweetened beverages, the body absorbs it rapidly, often within 30 minutes, leading to a sharp spike in blood sugar levels. This rapid increase does not give the feeling of fullness usually associated with solid foods, resulting in overconsumption.”

She also emphasises that cutting down on SSBs is an effective yet straightforward way to lower sugar intake. The impact of sugar consumption on obesity is particularly concerning, as South Africa holds the position of having the highest obesity rate in sub-Saharan Africa. It is reported that according to statistics, 70% of women and 40% of men over the age of 35 are classified as overweight.