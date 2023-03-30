Facebook rapist: DCS appoints new manager after disturbing practices at the Mangaung Correctional Facility

Johannesburg - The National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Makgothi Thobakgale, is keeping mum about the body that was found in Facebook rapist Thabo Bester’s cell. Thobakgale refused to be drawn to comment about the body, which was burnt beyond recognition at Cell 35, where DCS initially claimed that Bester had committed suicide by setting himself alight.

It is reported that an unauthorised vehicle transported the corpse from the facility. Thobakgale said the SAPS was handling the investigation about the corpse. The department over the weekend revealed that a post-mortem conducted on the body that burnt beyond recognition in Cell 35 revealed that it was an adult male with blunt force trauma to his head. The post-mortem report further revealed that there were no signs of smoke inhalation in the body.

The report further uncovered that the pancreas and the spleen in the body were in the early stages of decomposition. “The DCS investigation report concluded that Bester escaped from lawful custody on May 3, 2022,” he said. He briefed the media today to provide an update on Bester’s escape incident, which many believed exposed incompetence by the department.

Thobakgale announced that an interim manager had been appointed to oversee operations at Mangaung Prison; this is after the previous manager (allegedly) lost control. He said disturbing practices had been occurring at that prison. Thobakgale said G4S had not been co-operating with the investigation into the escape.

“One of the challenges we faced in this investigation is that we were not getting the necessary co-operation and the information we needed from G4S for us to be able to conduct investigations,” said Thobakgale. There are widespread reports that some officials who used to work for the contractor had been suspended or dismissed and were suspected to have been involved in aiding Bester. However, Thobakgale said this matter was being handled by G4S.

“That is the matter that we will get on to, now that we have taken over management of the Mangaung correctional facility,” he said. Thobakgale also emphasised that this was a media briefing by DCS, hence there were no representatives from G4S. He said contractor G4S Security refuted claims that there was an escape at Mangaung prison.