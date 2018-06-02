Johannesburg - The hunt for the suspects who hijacked an MEC’s bodyguard has ended with the vehicle being recovered and four suspects being arrested.

Police have confirmed that the vehicle of Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko, which was hijacked on Saturday, has been recovered and four suspects have been arrested.

“The suspects were arrested in Eldorado Park in the early hours of Monday. They were found in possession of the hijacked vehicle, a firearm believed to be the one taken from the protector and another unlicensed firearm,” said Gauteng SAPS Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Mazibuko's security detail was waiting by her car, a Mercedes Benz ML 500 in the Johannesburg CBD to escort her to a meeting when armed men hijacked the vehicle. The hijackers then sped away with a security officer inside the car, before dumping him in nearby Bosmont.

“Within 48 hours the hard work of the team paid off when they arrested four suspects and recovered the hijacked vehicle,” said Captain Masondo.

The suspects will be charged with hijacking, kidnapping as well as the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They will appear in Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

@Chulu_M

The Star



