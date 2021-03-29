Families given 30 days to vacate houses they occupied for decades

Johannesburg - More than than 40 families in Boksburg are rushing against time to vacate houses they have occupied for decades or face “ejectment” from the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development. The Star has learnt that the department has notified the disgruntled residents to vacate their properties by April 5. The properties in Extension 2, Boksburg North are reportedly government-owned, with the department acting as curator. It is understood that the houses were purchased by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) from private owners in 1972, and the province’s infrastructure department rented the houses to the current residents. However, indications are that things have turned sour between the department and the residents, and as a result they were issued with a termination notice letter from the state attorney representing the department.

The letter states that the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development is the custodian of the properties.

“It has been communicated before by the department during 2019 that the properties must be vacated by everyone in occupation of each of them. The department is also aware that some of the properties have been vacated before, only to be occupied unlawfully.

“Consequently, this constitutes unlawful occupation. Therefore, as individuals and unlawful occupants you are called upon to vacate the properties listed above within the period stated below in this termination notice,” the letter reads.

The letter also states that some occupants claim to have entered into lease agreements with the department.

“However, the purported lease agreements (without in any way justifying occupation) were entered into on a month-to-month basis and terminable on a 30 days’ notice,” the letter states.

“To that end, all those who consider themselves as lessees are hereby notified individually or collectively of the termination of the purported lease agreements. As a result of this termination, it is demanded that each property occupied on the basis of a purported lease agreement must be vacated within 30 days of this termination notice.”

Details surrounding the sudden termination of the lease agreements are still sketchy. DPWI spokesperson Thamsanqa Mchunu referred queries to the provincial department.

Reports emanating from the community are that the department was planning to construct a road which will run through the area across Boksburg North.

Meanwhile, allegations of illegal activities, damage caused to the properties and the non-payment of rent for some of the houses have also been circulating.

One of the affected residents, Carien de Lange, said she stopped paying rent in 2014 after she was told that the account she was paying rent to was fraudulent.

“We are not disputing that the houses belong to the department. However, there was an inspection in 2012 conducted by law enforcement and the department.

“I showed them my lease and they told me to stop paying since the account I was paying to was fraudulent.”

De Lange said her efforts to establish the correct account details with the department were unsuccessful.

Another resident, Len Engelbrecht, said he has been paying his water and electricity bill.

“I’ve lived on this property since 1999 and they can’t just give 30 days to find an alternative place to relocate to, especially in these trying times with the Covid-19 and job losses.”

Human settlements spokesperson in the City of Ekurhuleni, Zweli Dlamini, said the municipality would only react once the matter was taken up with them.

