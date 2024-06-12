Families of two slain MKP members want justice, suspects denied bail

Four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of two uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) members remain behind bars amid a failed special bail hearing. The accused appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing two counts of murder.

MKP members sang struggle songs and chanted outside the court while holding placards with messages requesting the court not to grant bail to the suspects. The matter was postponed to June 18 and 19. The four suspects are accused of killing Bongani Mkhwanazi, who left a son aged 2, and Xolani Nzimande, who leaves behind a pregnant girlfriend.

Police told the media last month that the double murder happened after an alleged dispute with ANC members, while the Ekurhuleni Thathazonke crime-fighting unit alleged that there was a road rage incident. As early as 9am, the prosecutor requested MKP members who had filled the courtroom to capacity to leave as the case was not scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning. They were told they should return around 2pm but before 1pm the magistrate announced that the case had been postponed to next week. Mkhwanazi’s aunt, Buyisiwe Mkhwanazi, said she was disappointed with the court for postponing the case.

She said her nephew and Nzimande deserved justice. “Going forward, we want to see the law take its course. If the suspects say they were threatened, they should have shot warning shots and not 10 bullets at our children. “The suspects are four and they attacked two people ... We are getting reports that more people were involved in this murder,” Mkhwanazi said.

She said the investigators had not updated them with developments in the case, and what they knew about the case came from the media, social media and hearsay. “Our presence here made sure no bail was granted. I am glad all suspects were denied bail,” said Mkhwanazi. After the arrests last month, the crime-fighting unit confirmed that three of the four suspects were members of the unit.

MKP Katlehong leadership representative Senzo Nxumalo said they would allow the law to take its course, adding that they were a peaceful party. Ekurhuleni Thathazonke spokesperson Simphiwe Khumalo said they were unhappy with the day’s proceedings as the State was not ready to proceed with the bail application. “All the suspects handed themselves to police and we don’t see why they can’t get bail. We trust the court and the system,” Khumalo said.