Family accused of abusing mentally challenged boy, scalding him with boiling water

Johannesburg - Allegations of abuse have been levelled against a Mpumalanga family after their mentally challenged teenage son was covered in burns after his aunt allegedly poured boiling water on him. The incident happened last week when the boy arrived home late after playing with his friend. His aunt *Sibongile, 19, argued with him before emptying boiling water from the kettle on him. His burns have made it difficult for him to wear clothes or even walk. Although Sibongile has since appeared in court, the incident has led to revelations of other cases of physical, emotional and verbal abuse of the teenager, *Lwazi, 16, by other family members. The incidents of abuse were brought to light by a group of social workers in eMalahleni and a victim empowerment police officer at Vosman police station. Lwazi told of his ordeal to officials in the presence of The Star.

He stutters and his concentration span is limited.

His mother is dead. His father lives in KwaZulu-Natal.

“My family is always harsh to me. My uncle, grandmother, aunt and their friends … I don’t know what I did wrong. One evening I came home in the evening from playing in the street and my aunt poured boiling water over me after we had argued for a while,” he said. Lwazi attends a special needs school. Sibongile admitted to burning him but defended herself saying she had acted in self-defence.

“He carries weapons and I thought he would attack me so I had to make sure that I defended myself. I do not understand his disorder,” she said.

Lwazi’s grandmother *Ntombi said she had had enough of her mentally challenged grandchild.

A recording was made available to investigators where Ntombi can be heard hauling insults at Lwazi when he asked for assistance with reading.

“I don’t care about that recording. I was tired and I said what I said. He must leave my house.”

It also emerged that the grandmother’s ex-boyfriend had also assaulted Lwazi, injuring him on the head. The grandmother refused to answer when questioned about those claims.

“My grandmother always reminded me that I am stupid and that I can’t read,” Lwazi said.

The social workers have ruled that Lwazi should stay with a foster parent who is known to The Star until a shelter is made available for him.

The foster parent said: “He is friends with my son and that’s how I got to know him and he made me aware of what he was going through. I am glad I could help and make a difference.”

Mpumalanga Social Development spokesperson Comfort Ngobe condemned child abuse. “Our team reacted swiftly when we heard of this. We are happy police have also intervened and we are hoping for a fair investigation.”

Ngobe added that his department will monitor the situation and ensure the safety of Lwazi is paramount.

* Not their real names to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The Star