Family and friends celebrate Xolani Gwala's life









Xolani Gwala. Candles lit up Saint Michael’s Anglican Church in Bryanston on Monday when family and friends of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala gathered for a prayer service to celebrate his life. The 44-year-old died on Friday after battling colon cancer for two years. While a clip reflecting on his 24-year career in the media was played, his wife, Peggy Sue Khumalo, broke down in tears. A prayer of compassion was said for Gwala, while the family was also comforted with a prayer of strength. Amazing Grace was sung by the congregants to celebrate his life.

Speaking at the service, Venerable Moses Thabethe said Gwala’s life should be celebrated, while the family was also given space to mourn him.

“Peggy (Gwala’s wife) you shared a lot with Xolani and it might be easy for us to take that away from you as we celebrate his life, but I’m pleading with everyone here that we don’t take away from them (family) their right to mourn Xolani in peace. Let’s respect their space,” said Thabethe.

Among those who attended the service was former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele and many of the popular radio broadcaster’s former colleagues.

Gwala is also expected to be remembered with two memorial services.

According to the statement issued on behalf of Gwala’s family regarding his memorial and funeral services details, two services will be held in his honour.

The first will be held on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church at 10am, while the second, hosted by 702, will take place on Thursday.

In the statement, the family requested that no flowers be sent to the family home.

“Xolani’s (Gwala) heartfelt request was that instead of flowers he would appreciate donations be made to the Teddy Bear Foundation in his name,” read the statement.