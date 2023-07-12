Family and friends of Eusebius McKaiser accuse funeral company of sub-par services

Johannesburg - The family of radio journalist and author Eusebius McKaiser has lambasted funeral service provider Avbob for using the commentator's memorial and funeral services as an advertising opportunity. They have also raised concerns about two Avbob area managers who interfered with the setting up of both the funeral service and memorial service. This is despite being briefed about the family wanting less Avbob branding visible at the services.

The 44-year-old political analyst, broadcaster, and author died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure on May 30, 2023. His memorial service took place on June 6 in Johannesburg, while his funeral took place in Makhanda on June 10, 2023. In a letter dated Monday, July 10, to Avbob, the family and friends of the revered scholar demand answers from Avbob on the many mishaps and undesirable behaviour from some of the staffers who were responsible for helping the family put together a dignified send-off for their son.

‘’In relation to the funeral, we note that at the family viewing of the body on Friday, June 9, at Avbob in Makhanda, Mr McKaiser’s cousin had to give up her lip gloss to the mortician to attempt to cover up a second-rate cosmetic work that left Mr McKaiser’s lips looking cracked and dry. The lining of the casket had been embroidered with a prominent Avbob logo in full view of the family and all mourners at the public viewing the next day,’’ the letter reads in part. The family continues to point out the litany of issues they encountered with the service provider on both occasions. The group further claimed that the mortician asked for lip gloss from a family member because McKaiser's lips looked ‘’cracked and dry’’.

In a letter addressed to Avbob CEO Charl van der Riet, McKaiser's friends and relatives demanded reparations from the company. In the letter, the group claimed that Avbob staff attempted to erect banners at the Empire Place premises on the morning of McKaiser's memorial service and market its service to mourners. The family added that the insurance company staff attempted to insert and charge the family for branded tissues and water bottles.

It is further stated that this was done in an attempt to market their brand at a highly public service at the cost of his widower, Nduduzo Nyanda, barring a small discount of 15% on some items, which were not itemised and which had little material impact on the overall bill. The group continues with more allegations, including that Avbob supplied branded items for the event. ‘’Pallbearers could not place the casket properly on the scaffolding, as the scaffolding was not made to the correct size by Avbob, and this created a chaotic and undignified struggle right at the beginning of proceedings. This was eventually remedied by mourners, who took matters into their own hands, as Avbob staff was stumped, not knowing what to do.’’