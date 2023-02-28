Family, community reel as pupil is slain

Johannesburg - The schooling community in Vaal has suffered another blow after Tumelo Jwili, 17, was fatally stabbed by a fellow learner outside the school premises in Sebokeng last week. On Thursday, as Jwili and his friends were on their way home from Dinokaneng Secondary School in Westside Park, Sebokeng, they were attacked by two fellow learners.

Jwili was thrashed, stabbed, and killed in the altercation. However, he reportedly did not give in to the attackers, fighting back and beating them before succumbing to the stabbing. The grade 10 pupil was then rushed to the hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival. Witnesses reported the incident to the police, who acted speedily and arrested a learner for allegedly killing Jwili. The suspect made his first appearance in a Sebokeng court yesterday.

Lerato Jwili, the older sister of the late learner, said the family was devastated. "This killing has sent shock waves across the community, as it is not the first incident to occur, leaving community members and parents with the fear of sending their children to school." "I personally think that my brother would still be alive if the teachers and school principal had acted speedily and rushed him to the hospital immediately after he was stabbed, because the teachers and the principal were there and saw him after he was stabbed, but instead they followed protocol," she said

"We were told by the principal that the school cannot help him because there is a protocol that needs to be followed in incidents like these. "My brother was full of life and jokes; he would annoy you to the point where you could feel that ‘no, I can’t tolerate him anymore’, but that alone used to set him apart as a person, and we feel his void now that he is no more." "Our family is deeply hurt and terrified by the incident and would like for the suspect to pay for what he did to Tumelo because if they don’t stop him, he will continue killing more people," she said.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane yesterday condemned the violent behaviour of learners in schools, and encouraged the school to tighten security and search the learners when they come to school to try prevent weapons from entering the school premises.. "Gangsterism in schools should be prevented at all costs, and I strongly condemn this behaviour as schools must be a safe space for both teachers and learners." "Our department will continue to offer support to schools and ensure that it is a safe environment for everyone."

He said the learner who stabbed Jwili had confessed, and was aware that he had killed him. "We hope that his case will be resolved quickly as he confessed to the incident, but in the meantime, we will offer psychological support to the family and ensure that they get the help they need," he said. Despite numerous attempts to reach police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo for comment, he did not provide any information on the matter.

Jwili’s death occurred shortly after Police Minister Bheki Cele admitted that there was an increase in killings with 6 424 murders last year, a 664 increase over the same period last year. The death of Jwili follows the stabbing and hospitalization of another Grade 11 male learner from the same school on Wednesday during a fight that broke out at a local sports ground, leaving the boy fighting for his life in hospital. The community members said he had regained consciousness, but after hearing the news of the death of his friend, he lost consciousness and was sent back to the ICU.

In another case, a Grade 10 pupil from Geluksdal Secondary School was stabbed after school during a fight. It was alleged that three Grade 10 boy learners pepper sprayed other learners during school hours. Subsequently, about eight learners confronted them about their behaviour and they stopped, but the perpetrators emerged after school in the company of unknown persons who are not from the school, and started stabbing them, leaving one pupil dead at the scene. "We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our learners, especially in such violent act. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected family and the school community at large," Chiloane said.