Family demands justice after PSL star’s fatal crash claims nine-year-old’s life

A family is seeking justice after their nine-year-old daughter, Gomolemo Mavimbela, died in a horrific car accident allegedly caused by Sekhukhune United player, Shaune Mogaila, in Tembisa on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred during the morning school run, while Gomolemo’s mother was driving her and a 13-year-old neighbour’s child to school.

Both surviving victims are currently fighting for their lives in ICU with serious injuries. Mogaila, 29, handed himself over to officers at the Rabie Ridge Police Station near Midrand following the fatal crash at 7.30am on Andrew Mapheto Road. Police reported finding suspected cocaine, edibles, and expensive alcohol in the vehicle. The suspect allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

The footballer faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and fleeing the scene. The fatal crash on Andrew Mapheto Road, Tembisa, claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela. | Picture: Supplied/EMPD However, his court appearance at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday was postponed to Friday as prosecutors requested additional evidence from SAPS. Gomolemo’s uncle, Patrick Kekane, says the family is still coming to terms with her death. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Gomolemo’s uncle, Patrick Kekane, expressed the family’s devastation: “The suspect must face justice. Drinking and driving is wrong and illegal. He must get punishment from the court.”

He described his niece as a bubbly, sweet child who loved school and playing with her electronic gadgets. “Gomolemo loved playing, she loved school and enjoyed playing with her electronic gadgets like her laptop. I am going to miss her, she also loved playing with my daughter Mahlatse who is six-years-old. When I see my daughter I see Gomolemo,” he said. According to Kekane, his brother Tshepo was devastated and unsure of what to do. According to him, his brother visited Gomolemo’s mother at the hospital.

In the middle of a journalistic interview, Kekane got a phone call from the school where his child goes, asking him to come right away to pick up his ailing child. Speaking outside court, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Thabiso Makgato confirmed the critical condition of both survivors. “They both sustained head injuries as well as broken legs. The teenager’s both legs are broken,” she said. The tragedy has deeply affected the school community. The school psychologist, who visited the accident scene to counsel learners, collapsed and died from shock. “Learners were very hysterical when they heard news that one of their fellow learners passed on and another was in hospital,” Makgato added.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane stated that the case docket needs additional evidence before proceeding. The matter will return to court pending police investigation completion. “We can confirm as the NPA that we did receive the docket, however, it is not court-ready. At this point, we cannot confirm the charges the soccer player is facing, we will wait for necessary evidence requested to SAPS to be provided,” said Mjonondwane. The mother remains unaware of her daughter’s death as she continues to receive critical care in ICU.