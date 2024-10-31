Family devastated as rape case against security guard is dropped

The family of a Grade 4 learner from Lillydale Primary School in Thembalethu, near Lenasia, has been left enraged and disappointed after a case of rape involving a school security guard from Sharicrest Primary School was provisionally withdrawn allegedly due to lack of evidence. This devastating incident has drawn the ire of the community.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, October 28, when the Grade 4 learner, accompanied by friends, was reportedly lured into the grounds of Sharicrest Primary School by the accused, who promised them bread and snacks. What began as an innocent outing quickly devolved into a nightmare when the man allegedly lured the young girl to the security guard’s house, where he subjected her to a horrifying assault. Disturbingly, her screams went unheard as her friends played nearby, blissfully unaware of the horror occurring just steps away. “I am angry and pained by what this man has put my child through after exposing himself and forcing himself on her. We spent hours searching for my child after she went missing following the incident,” the devastated mother told The Star on Wednesday.

Her voice quivered with anguish as she painted a picture of her frantic search after the terrified 11-year-old went missing only to be found on Monday. Attempts to get her to speak about her ordeal only materialised later when her aunt comforted her and was able to relate her ordeal to her. “We were not sure what had happened to her that kept her away from home until finally she confided in me. We then went in search of the alleged suspect, and the child was able to point him out to us,” Mapula, the learner’s aunt, said.

The mother, who has remained unnamed to protect her child, expressed suspicions that police may have mishandled the case to shield the alleged perpetrator, stating: “We are dealing with people who are powerful and who, while being escorted home, were in contact with the people from this man’s relatives. A lot has happened in front of my eyes that confirms this.” The justice system came under increased scrutiny as the alleged rapist was presented before the Protea Magistrate’s Court, where the case was suddenly withdrawn, reportedly due to a lack of evidence. This incident comes hot on the heels of another brutal incident involving the tragic rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a police spokesperson, confirmed the suspect's arrest but encouraged the public to direct further inquiries to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). “Yes, we are aware of the matter and the suspect has already appeared before court,” she said. Meanwhile, Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, acknowledged the alleged perpetrator’s role as a patroller at the nearby school and called for increased vigilance in safeguarding learners.