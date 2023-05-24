Family irate after girl is ‘beaten’ by teacher

Johannesburg - A family from the township of Winterveld, north of Pretoria, have been left irate and fuming after their 9-year-old daughter came home crying with belt marks on her buttocks after allegedly being assaulted by a teacher at her school. The girl’s grandmother, Rebone Moeng, said she was scared and worried after her grandchild came home from school hysterical and inconsolable on May 11.

At first, she said she thought the child had got into a fight with another learner. However, her concern soon turned to rage after she learnt that her grandchild had allegedly been beaten by her teacher at Ikeleng Primary School, where she attends Grade 4. Moeng said when she asked the child what had happened, she was told that she was beaten repeatedly as another learner had accused her of swearing at their mother. Without giving the learner a chance to explain, the teacher told the learner that she came from a family of “straatmates” and then proceeded to beat her more than five times with a belt on her buttocks.

“My child was in so much pain that she couldn’t even walk back home and ended up asking one of the parents who had come to fetch their child to give her a lift home. When I undressed her, I found her buttocks with numerous belt marks, and I decided to take pictures of it. “I know that children can be naughty and problematic, but they had no right to beat her up like that. I had to use ice and cream to soothe her buttocks and even sleep holding her as she was so afraid to be left alone,” she said. Naledi Moeng, the child’s mother, said she went to the school to file a complaint with the principal, who assured them that the matter would be raised with the Education Department. However, the family have had no feedback since the incident.

Furthermore, the family said they now had to coerce the child to go to school every day as she had just started this year and was now afraid to go there. “After this, one of the assistant teachers at the school told her (the learner), after we reported the matter, that what she did was unfair. Moreover, she's now being treated differently and even moved to the back of the classroom. “We’re not looking for much, but something needs to be done about this whole thing because that teacher is a menace to children. Corporal punishment has long been abolished at schools, and she could have told us if she was problematic without scarring her like this.”

According to Statistics South Africa (SSA), the Abolishing of Corporal Punishment Act, No 33 of 1997, banned the use of corporal punishment in schools. Despite the ban, corporal punishment was still used as a form of discipline more than 20 years later. A report released by the SSA titled “Children Series Volume I: Children Exposed to Maltreatment, 2021”, detailed how in 2019 just more than 1 million out of 13 million school-going children aged between 5 and 17 reported that they had experienced some form of violence. Of those who experienced violence at school, the report said close to 84% experienced corporal punishment by teachers, followed by 13.7% experiencing verbal abuse by teachers and 10.6% suffering physical violence by teachers.