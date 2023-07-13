Family kills mother during ‘demon exorcism procedure’

Johannesburg - A father, daughter, and son have been arrested and will appear in court for killing the children’s mother after claiming she was possessed by demons. In chilling events, it is revealed that the suspects were performing an exorcism procedure on her, which required them to cut some parts of her body.

On July 10, the police were summoned to a murder scene by the father. According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, Gauteng police said the incident happened at Evaton. “The police in Gauteng arrested a family of three, which includes a father, daughter, and son, after they allegedly killed their wife and mother in Evaton. “Upon arrival, the body of a woman was found mutilated. The suspects allege that the victim, who was their mother and wife to their father, was demon-possessed, and they were performing an exorcism procedure on her that required them to cut some parts of her body.

“The three suspects, aged 24, 26, and 61, are expected to appear before a magistrates court soon on charges of murder. The police investigation continues.” The provincial commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, has condemned the incident and urged the public to always seek professional help, such as psychological, spiritual, and social welfare services that are at their disposal within their communities. This follows another incident that happened in Limpopo, where a 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed his mother, 59, sister, 19, and nephew, aged 10.

It is reported that the police responded to the complaint at about 11am after community members alerted them about the domestic violence taking place at the house where an elderly son allegedly hacked his own mother with an axe, then went after his sister and nephew. Upon arrival at the scene, the three victims were certified dead by the paramedics, and the suspect was arrested shortly after near his home. The deceased were identified as Johanna Seanego (mother), Matome Seanego (sister), and Tebogo Mashilo Seanego (nephew).