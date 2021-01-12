Family of five in serious condition in hospital after bee attack

Johannesburg - A huge swarm of bees ruined what was supposed to be a peaceful afternoon drive for a Mpumalanga family. The family of five were enjoying an afternoon drive on Sunday through the veld on a nature estate in the south of Nelspruit when they were attacked by bees. The family, comprising a couple, two young daughters and a older daughter, are said to be in a serious condition. ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the bees swarmed and got into the vehicle through the open windows, causing the family to panic, stop and run. “The oldest daughter, believed to be about 12 years of age, ran to a nearby farmhouse to get help while being continually stung.

“The oom (older man) of the farmhouse apparently sprayed her with water and told her to jump in the pool before calling for help.

“He then drove down to see if he could find the others, but had to turn back because of the swarm of angry bees.”

Campbell said that an ER24 paramedic arrived on the scene at 6.15pm, suiting up in his fire gear, while the two again tried to find the others. He said that the father was heard screaming for help from a vlei, where he had waded into the water with his toddler and baby in an attempt to escape the bees.

“Our medic managed to get close enough to grab the baby and toddler and race back to the farmhouse, handing them directly to the ambulance crew who rushed them to the hospital. The oldest daughter had by that time also been taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Campbell said more ER24 paramedics were deployed to the nature estate. As they arrived on the scene, they headed to the vlei for the father and found the mother, who had run back to their car amid all the panic.

“(Both parents) were treated for hundreds of bee stings they had suffered and were transported to Mediclinic Nelspruit to join their daughters and receive further emergency care."

Campbell would not disclose the family’s condition, citing confidentiality policies.

The Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks Agency indicated that it was not aware of the incident and that it still needed to establish if the attack happened at a public or private nature reserve.

The Star