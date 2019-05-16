Susan Magara. Picture: Facebook.

The family of a Ugandan woman who was kidnapped and murdered despite paying R2.6-million ransom is to finally get justice for their daughter after one of the suspects who fled to South Africa was extradited. Patrick Kasaija also known as Pato and who is believed to be the key suspect in Susan Magara's kidnapping and murder, is currently being detained at the Police Special Investigation Division in Kireka, Uganda, after being extradited from South Africa on Wednesday Morning.

He was arrested in Midrand where he had been staying.

Magara, a daughter of a well known Ugandan businessman was kidnapped by unknown people on February 7 2018 while on her way home from work.

At the time, the 28-year-old was working as an administrator at a company owned by her father, John Magara. She had lost her mother when he was still young.

It's believed that after the kidnapping, Kasaija phoned Magara's family and demanded a ransom of R14m.

It is further alleged that the family made a payment of about R2.6m to the suspects on February 24 2018.

A Ugandan publication alleged that a day later, Kasaija fled to South Africa with the money that had been paid.

According to All Africa, Magara was killed three weeks after the kidnapping and her mutilated body was dumped on the Southern bypass between Kigo and Kajjans.

The publication added that Kasaija, who was known for driving luxurious cars back home in Uganda, was implicated by phone call exchanges between two other suspects.

The other suspected were later released and the investigation was focused on Kasaja who was traced to South Africa.

South African police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Kasaija was arrested by members of Interpol, Crime Intelligence and the National Investigation Unit in March this year and appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court the same day.

“However, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development granted an order that he should be extradited to Uganda in terms of the Extradition Act,” he added.