Family of three dies in Eastern Cape shack fire

Johannesburg - Three family members died in a shack fire in the Eastern Cape, in Rosedale, Kariega, early Sunday morning. According to a SAPS report, at about 12.15am, a resident of another shack on the same property in Shrew Street noticed the shack on fire.

"He alerted other people; however, the flames were too high to save anyone. Craig Isaacs (45), his wife, Antoinette Samuels (44) and their son, Tyrese Samuels (7), died in the blaze," police said in a statement. Meanwhile, late on Saturday evening, August 5, 2023, at about 11.55 pm an unknown gunman entered a tavern in Maqhinebeni A/A Mthatham and started shooting at patrons. Police managed to trace five victims who had been shot.

One person died on the scene, while another died in the hospital. The three injured (two males and a female) were transported by private transport to the hospital. The deceased, a male (40) and a female, are yet to be identified. Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

"Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspect is asked to contact SAPS Mthatha, D/Col Wele Victor Nani, on 079 509 0756, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous. Police are also appealing to other people who may have been in the tavern and were also shot to contact D/Col Nani," the SAPS said in a statement. Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene called for the community’s assistance in tracing the suspect as soon as possible. "The community plays a pivotal role in assisting police in determining the whereabouts of criminals. These criminals are living among the communities, and we need them to be our ‘eyes and ears’ in order to arrest perpetrators such as this and bring them to justice. Innocent people are being targeted, and we cannot allow such a cold-hearted criminal to roam our streets and cause more harm to law-abiding citizens. Therefore, he must be arrested in the shortest time possible," said Mene.