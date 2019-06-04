Forest High School in Turffontein

The family of 18-year-old Daniel Bakwela who was stabbed to death at Forest High School on Monday has dispelled rumours of his death being gang-related. Although Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi alleged that weapons were found near his corpse, his family described him as a noble character and has asked that people do not shift the focus off the real issue.

"Daniel was a good boy who was active in the church and community. My main problem is, there was a security guard at the gate, why did he not stop the fight," said family friend Patrick Kanda.

He also added that the family heard about the arrest of the perpetrator on TV and were not informed by the police. Another concern of theirs was that Lesufi has not visited their home yet.

Members of the SAPS are investigating a case of murder at Forest High School in Turffontein. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Pupils attended assembly on Tuesday morning and were informed that a memorial service would be held in the week and counselling services would be offered to those who needed it.

The aggrieved children described the school as a 'prison'.

"This is Forest High Correctional Service. The school must just close. There's lock down, teachers take out stuff and beat us up (sic). The way for you to make it is to stand up for yourself, just like in jail. We are no different from prisoners," said a learner.

The 20-year-old who is in custody in relation to the murder will appear in court on Wednesday on two charges of attempted murder and murder.

Bakwela was allegedly stabbed by the Grade 11 pupil who was arrested later on Monday evening after he fled the scene.

