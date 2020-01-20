Family seeks answers as Tanzanian relatives continues to be stuck at Lindela









File picture: Pexels The family of a Tanzanian-born man seek answers from the Lindela Repatriation Centre after he was supposed to be deported, however the facility has not released him even though his family had brought plane tickets, twice. Tumani Mboma was arrested on November 24 in the Johannesburg CBD because his Tanzanian passport had expired. Mboma's brother Jackson Ngalya said his brother worked for him in a cosmetic store on Bree Street when he was nabbed by the police. Following his arrest, the 23-year-old appeared in court and was transported to Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp for deportation. “I was told that if he had money he could give it to a relative and buy a ticket for himself instead of waiting six months for deportation,” Ngalya said. The brother then bought the first plane ticket for his brother.

“He was supposed to travel in the beginning of December but there was a fight in Lindela and I heard that people tried to escape so they did not have time to take him to the airport,” he said.

Ngalya then brought another ticket for Mboma and on the day of his flight, an official who escorted Mboma told Ngalya to also come to the airport.

“I asked why I needed to go and he said ‘just come because I’m with your brother here and aren’t you the person who kept buying tickets’ but I said no because I was at work,” he said.

He said he called the airline to check if his brother had checked-in for his flight and was told that Mboma hadn't and time was running out.

“I called back the person to say that they must go to the Mango office and check-in after that I’ll come. I wanted him to check-in first so that even if I don't go, my brother could still travel,” he said.

Ngalya said the official refused to let Mboma check-in because he had not arrived at the airport yet.

“I then called at 9.45am because the flight was leaving at 10am but my brother and the official were already on their way back to Lindela,” he said.

The brother said he subsequently made numerous trips to the Department of Home Affairs in December to lodge a complaint.

“A man told me that because I had brought tickets twice and my brother did not board, I didn’t need to buy another ticket and that he (Mboma) would be released. He also said the person who went with him to the airport will be sorted out,” he said.

Ngalya said his brother remained at Lindela until Sunday and that he has made multiple trips to the detention centre to visit Mboma.

“He was sick last week, but he is okay now,” he said.

The Star made numerous attempts to contact the department for comment since last week. Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said he would investigate the matter.