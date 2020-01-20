Tumani Mboma was arrested on November 24 in the Johannesburg CBD because his Tanzanian passport had expired. Mboma's brother Jackson Ngalya said his brother worked for him in a cosmetic store on Bree Street when he was nabbed by the police.
Following his arrest, the 23-year-old appeared in court and was transported to Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp for deportation.
“I was told that if he had money he could give it to a relative and buy a ticket for himself instead of waiting six months for deportation,” Ngalya said.
The brother then bought the first plane ticket for his brother.