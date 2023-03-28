Family shocked after bodies of their relatives found hanged in an abandoned building

Joburg - Mpumalanga police are investigating a horrific case of murder, rape and inquest after two bodies of a man and a woman were discovered hanging in an abandoned building. The death of a woman identified as Sinenhlahla Nkosi, 16, and a man identified as Dumiso Mhlongo, 25, who were each identified by their respective families, sent shock waves to their community.

The Kabokweni police said the bodies were discovered inside an old building (Khumbula old social club) yesterday. According to information, the whereabouts of the two who are considered distant relatives became a mystery after they were last seen on March 25. Nkosi’s aunt had left them to attend a funeral earlier that day.

She became worried when she returned home only to find that her niece was not home. She then looked for her, but without any success and she reported the matter to the police the next day, March 26. The male partner of the aunt is said to be related to Mhlongo and he too left for work earlier that Saturday, but was surprised when he got home to learn about the disappearance of the two. Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said on that dreadful Monday, the aunt was informed by some members of the community about two bodies that were discovered at the said building.

She went there only to get the shock of her life as the two bodies, including that of her niece were hanging. Mohlala said police as well as the paramedics were eventually notified about the incident and upon arrival, the two youths were certified dead at the scene. He said police opened a case with a charge of murder, rape and an inquest after discovering foul play on the female victim's body.