Fans pray for Shebeshxt after reported car accident

Barely six months since Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a car accident, it has been reported that he plunged into another crash, landing him in hospital. Several disturbing videos circulated on social media on Sunday, showing the musician helpless on the ground, mostly covered in blood, as his new GTI is destroyed.

It is alleged that he was on his way to a gig when this incident happened. Earlier this year, Shebeshxt was involved in an accident en route to Limpopo from Polokwane, and details of the accident were blurry. In the same month, he left his fans alarmed after claiming that certain people were plotting to kill him.

Chauke wrote a post on his Instagram account saying: “They hired people to kill me. Pray for me.” While people were still in shock, a traditional healer, identified as Mkhulu Qheba, shared a video with a stern warning to Shebeshxt about his life. He explained that he received a message concerning Shebeshxt and had been warned not to eat or drink while performing in the Vaal.

“I was taken to a place. This place is in the Vaal. It looks like the Sweet Pops lifestyle; I don’t know if there are people who know the Sweet Pops lifestyle. So you were in one of the sections with Mkhulu. But within the sections, you were creating a barrier... And the barrier you are creating has light in the middle.” Mkhulu added: “When Shebe comes to perform, he must be careful. His downfall will be a woman. She will bring him a spiked drink or food that will have muthi. And this girl, says Shebe, has raped her. “This is the message that I got from uMKhulu,” said the traditional healer in a video on social media.

Chauke has become one of South Africa’s most talked-about music artists following his release from jail. His highlights include releasing the song Twerka with DJ Maphorisa, which provoked controversy on social media. DJ Maphorisa fired back at unfavourable comments on his Instagram account after announcing the release of the song.