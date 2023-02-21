Fantastic boost for 60 students

Johannesburg - After a successful festival aimed at raising funds for students, musician Thandiswa Mazwai and the popular food brand Tastic have announced that they will fund 60 students towards their higher education. The brand has been campaigning for an end to education inadequacy by uniting generous voices, amplified by Mzansi’s icons, and encouraging South Africans to take action in the mission to provide quality education to as many South African students as it can reach.

Mazwai and other well-known South African artists raised funds through the Tastic Heritage Festival held on November 5 last year. Boom Shaka, Zoë Modiga, Dr Rebecca Malope, Black Motion, Thebe, The Soil, Trompies, Prince Kaybee, Ihhashi Elimhlophe and PJ Powers also headlined this event. “One of the factors that inspired me to get involved in this campaign is the element of raising educational funds. Education is the biggest and most crucial part of the life of every child, and Tastic is helping us as creatives to connect our artistry with initiatives like these,” said Mazwai.

“I am beyond humbled by this iconic partnership with Tastic to help the next generation of youth access quality education. Whatever their passions may be, being allowed to prosper and explore your dreams is a gift many of our youth and pupils are never afforded,” she said. Starting with popular designer Laduma Ngxokolo and then partnering with creative artist duo the Mukheli twins, the initiative raised more than R1 million for education by 2022. In 2021, a group of 40 tertiary students benefited from the fund, and the bursaries assisted them in overcoming the obstacles they encountered while pursuing their qualifications.

The initiative was driven by the spirit of true generosity and an understanding of how education is a catalyst for change. The brand said children were prevented from pursuing their dreams due to a lack of funds to access higher education. “As Tastic, we are pleased to announce that with the help of everyone who attended the Tastic Heritage Festival, we were able to raise R1 395 000 for the Tastic Education Fund, with Tastic adding over R100 000 to ensure that 60 students benefit from the fund. This amount is 50% higher than what Tastic raised the previous year. Each student will be awarded R25 000 towards their funds," said Thembi Sehloho, Tiger Brands marketing director: Rice and Pasta.