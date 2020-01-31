Farewell to one of Joburg's eccentric and unique character









Helen Aron Helen Aron, photographer and South African art publishing impresario, died in Johannesburg on January 11 after a long illness. Aron would regularly phone Metrowatch to lodge complaints against the City of Joburg about the transgression of by-laws. According to Kathy Munro of The Heritage Portal, Aron was “an eccentric, unique Joburg character - someone of passion, intelligence, flair and great courage. She will be well remembered by South Africa’s heritage community. She was a documentary and art photographer of Joburg’s disappearing past”. Aron was the daughter of immigrant German Jewish parents and grew up in Yeo Street, Yeoville. “Helen was a daughter of Yeoville when it was very much a Jewish suburb with its synagogues and Jewish bakeries and grocery stores along Raleigh and Rockey Streets.

“At the time of her passing, Helen lived in Sharp Street, Bellevue, in a lovely small apartment block, called Panoramic View. It was a block that was probably erected in the 50s or 60s, when Bellevue was a popular and pleasant place to live.

“Her father was a property owner and she inherited a couple of buildings from him. There was that side of Helen that practically applied herself to repairs, renewals, tenant problems and partnerships with ‘bakkie builders’.

“At the peak of her career, she was a champion of Parktown or, as she called the suburb, Park Town. She undertook the massive project of the special commemorative boxed portfolio Park Town 1892-1972 with 51 of her photographic images of disappearing Parktown, together with commissioning the significant book on Parktown with essays by Clive Chipkin, Arnold Benjamin and Shirley Zar.

“Helen was the one who co-ordinated this major publication; she is acknowledged for her conception and realisation.

“As Parktown began to change and disappear, this portfolio raised the flag and woke the city fathers and citizens to the history of Joburg and the importance of conserving what remained in Parktown

“Helen was one of the small group of people from the Parktown and Westcliff Heritage Trust who fought the loss of Parktown, as office blocks appeared and developers offered home owners tantalising prices.”

Munro is an honorary associate professor in the School of Architecture and Planning at Wits University and chairperson of the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation.

