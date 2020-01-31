Aron would regularly phone Metrowatch to lodge complaints against the City of Joburg about the transgression of by-laws.
According to Kathy Munro of The Heritage Portal, Aron was “an eccentric, unique Joburg character - someone of passion, intelligence, flair and great courage. She will be well remembered by South Africa’s heritage community. She was a documentary and art photographer of Joburg’s disappearing past”.
Aron was the daughter of immigrant German Jewish parents and grew up in Yeo Street, Yeoville.
“Helen was a daughter of Yeoville when it was very much a Jewish suburb with its synagogues and Jewish bakeries and grocery stores along Raleigh and Rockey Streets.