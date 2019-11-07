A 56-year-old man from Rooifontein, Thaba Nchu, was found guilty on seven charges of animal abuse under the Animal Protection Act on Wednesday after several pigs belonging to him were found in such a poor state that some had to be put down. Picture: Supplied/Bloemfontein SPCA

A 56-year-old man from Rooifontein, Thaba Nchu has been found guilty on seven charges of animal abuse under the Animal Protection Act after several of his pigs were found in such a poor state that they had to be put down. Zenzile Malgas was convicted in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for five years. Furthermore, the Magistrate Estelle de Lange declared Malgas unfit to own or be in charge of any pigs for five years.

On Monday, 3 June 2019 three inspectors from the Bloemfontein SPCA responded to a complaint about pigs that were in poor condition in Rooifontein, Thaba Nchu.

The inspectors said that they found some of the animals in such a poor state that they could not stand.

"These pigs were so thin that I did not know it was pigs. When they heard me approaching, they tried to stand up but kept falling to the ground. They looked at me with so much despair and desperation in their eyes," one of the inspectors said.