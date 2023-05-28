Fatal crash in Eastern Cape claims 5 lives and leaves 3 seriously injured

Johannesburg – In a horrific crash where five people were instantly killed and three others seriously injured in an apparent head-on collision that took place early on Friday evening. “It is alleged that on the mentioned date, at about 5pm, police responded to an accident on the R75 that involved two bakkies, a white Isuzu with a canopy and a H100 Hyundai bakkie, which were found lying on the side of the road. Five people died on the scene, while three other people (two females and a male) were transported to the provincial hospital in Kariega. At this stage, it is unclear how the accident occurred," said a SAPS statement.

SAPS said that the Isuzu bakkie was travelling towards Jansenville loaded with stock, and the Hyundai bakkie was travelling towards Kariega. "Three people from the Isuzu bakkie (two males and a female) died while two others, a male and a female, from the Hyundai bakkie also died. The next of kin of the deceased is still being traced, and names will be released once a formal identification is done. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide," read the statement. Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga visited the families of the victims of a crash that involved two buses on the N2 in Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape.