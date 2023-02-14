Fatal shooting of Eldorado Park anti-drug and anti-gangsterism activist condemned

Johannesburg - Anti-drug and anti-gangsterism activist Ayob Mungalee, known as the Ultimate Warrior X, was brutally gunned down in a shooting in Eldorado Park on Sunday evening, opposite his home. Mungalee, 58, was a keen campaigner against injustice, violent crime, drugs and gun violence that threatens the Eldorado Park community.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following his allegedly execution-style shooting, the Gauteng Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety called for the speedy arrest of the murderers responsible for the fatal shooting. “A respected community leader, Mungalee was known for his firm stance against drugs and gangsterism, which continue to plague Eldorado Park. He was popular for working closely with the police and the community in fighting violence and crime in the area,” said committee chairperson, Bandile Masuku. “His death is a sad moment for Eldorado Park and marks a regress in the strides made in fighting crime and the prevalence of drugs in the area. His untimely passing will leave a void for locals, and he will forever be remembered as an activist who bravely led the community in confronting those who terrorised Eldorado Park.”

Masuku said the committee was shocked and concerned that the incident occurred barely two days after its oversight visit to the Eldorado Park Police Station. During the visit, it met the station’s management, Community Policing Forum members, local councillors and community representatives to devise a multi-pronged intervention strategy to fight the scourge of violence and crime in the area. “The committee joins the many peace-loving residents of Gauteng in expressing heartfelt condolences to the Mungalee family, his friends and all of Eldorado Park. It further urges anyone with information that may assist in apprehending perpetrators to contact the police,” Masuku said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The DA’s Joburg Constituency Head for Region C, Gert Niemand, said the party was saddened and shocked by the murder. “His colleagues and fellow activists will remember him for his fearlessness and bravery when approaching the perpetrators of this scourge on society,” Niemand said. “At present, information about the incident is limited, but we believe that there is a lot more to this than is apparent at this time. We will not relent until the perpetrators of both his murder and the criminal activities he fought against are fully investigated and the guilty are brought to justice.”

Story continues below Advertisement