Father and son nabbed following cash-in-transit heist in Soweto

Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of two men in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Diepkloof, Soweto, which attracted scores of community members hoping to collect cash. The suspects, aged 25 and 53, are expected to appear in court on Monday.

At approximately 4pm, a cash van was en route to collect money from a store in Diepkloof Square when it was intercepted by an old grey E-class Mercedes Benz at the corner of Immink Road and Letsoaka Street. The cash van lost control, rolled, and was attacked by around 15 armed suspects who used explosives to break into the van, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. South African Police Service (SAPS) provincial spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko reported that the van driver sustained injuries to his right side, while a 21-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and is receiving medical treatment.

Nearby houses were also damaged due to the explosion. During the preliminary investigation, the suspects, identified as a father and son, were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and defeating the ends of justice after the vehicle was recovered at their residence. Sibeko urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward or contact the nearest police station or report crime anonymously through Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.

As the incident unfolded, some civilians recorded the crime scene, inadvertently contaminating it by leaving their fingerprints on the cash van in their quest to retrieve money. Despite the old German car being in flames, locals were focused on salvaging any remaining cash on the ground. Forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi recently warned against touching a cash van after a robbery, stating: “People are surprised when their fingerprints are picked up at a roadblock or elsewhere.”