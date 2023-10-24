BRITS police arrested a 31-year-old man last week, for the alleged rape of a one-month-old baby girl in Krokedile Drift West, Brits, North West. It’s alleged that the infant’s mother who was preparing food outside the shack while the father was sleeping inside, heard the baby crying so went to check only to find that the father and the baby were both undressed.

“The amazed mother screamed for help, and one of the neighbours responded and eventually called the police. The baby was taken to Brits Hospital for medical examination and subsequently admitted,” the police said. The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the British Magistrate’s Court for rape. The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident, and applauded the police and members of the community for their swift reaction that led to the arrest.

A similar incident happened in Limpopo, where a 43-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly raping his 6-year-old biological daughter. Police say that the mother and the father had an arrangement that the father should reside with their daughter at his residence in Solomondale. During the victim’s visit to her mother, she complained about pain in her private parts while bathing.

The mother suspected that the daughter might have been raped and took the child to the clinic for a medical examination. Police said the doctor confirmed that the child was raped, and she indicated that her father had raped her. The incident was immediately reported to the police on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, and the suspect was apprehended the next day while at his residence on Thursday at Solomondale prior to his court appearance on Friday, October 20, 2023, and his case was postponed to October 27, 2023.”