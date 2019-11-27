Johannesburg - The two people who died after their vehicle was sprayed with bullets in Alberton were father and son.
The Star reported on Tuesday that the two were seated in their car on Kritzinger Road when they were shot. It's believed that their car was shot at at least 17 times.
When paramedics arrived at the scene they found that the two had already succumbed to their injuries.
Gauteng Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the two were indeed father and son.
He said they were inside a BMW that was stationary when a white Hyundai i10 grand sedan stopped next to them and started shooting towards their car.