Father, son die as gunmen spray their car with bullets in Alberton









Picture: Pexels Johannesburg - The two people who died after their vehicle was sprayed with bullets in Alberton were father and son. The Star reported on Tuesday that the two were seated in their car on Kritzinger Road when they were shot. It's believed that their car was shot at at least 17 times. When paramedics arrived at the scene they found that the two had already succumbed to their injuries. Gauteng Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the two were indeed father and son. He said they were inside a BMW that was stationary when a white Hyundai i10 grand sedan stopped next to them and started shooting towards their car.

"Both victims, father and son aged 53 and 27, died at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects.

"Police are calling for anyone with the information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehended the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

ER24's Ross Campbell said they were called to the scene on Kritzinger Road before 2pm. Upon their arrival, they were greeted by the grisly scene.

They found the two men slumped over in the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The two men, one estimated to be in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were found showing no signs of life and having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They were declared dead on arrival.

"Their car seemed to have at least been shot at 17 times and the shooter had directly shot at it.

The Star