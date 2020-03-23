Fears of what may come should Covid-19 spread to animals
The Centre for Communicable Disease has explained on its website that there were several types of coronaviruses that came from cattle, camels or bats and could infect humans as well.
They are better known as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers).
The centre has not yet received any reports of household animals or livestock becoming ill with Covid-19 since the outbreak began.
However, there had been a dog in Hong Kong that tested faintly positive for Covid-19.
The samples were taken from the dog's nose and mouth.
So far the centre has issued health measures online for pet owners who are infected to protect their dear animals and to protect themselves.
On Sunday, Patel said they have spoken to businesses.
“We provided information on competition and price regulation.”
The Mozambik Group has restricted all sales of alcohol in its restaurants in response to severe restrictions for the on-consumption sale of alcoholic beverages per newly published regulations.
Spokesperson Hein Kaiser said while the intent of the new regulations may be positive in terms of slowing the progress of Covid-19 transmission and infection, it may hold severe consequences for community-dependent businesses.
“Job losses and business closures are likely as few entrepreneurs or smaller companies are able to absorb sustained losses exacerbated by a weak economy and a tight regulatory environment due to Covid-19. Entrepreneurs and small business owners must be protected through payment holidays, rental reductions or any other form of assistance that we, as an economy at large, can provide to one another.”
He said the Mozambik Group was refocusing its model on home delivery and takeaways.
“We are available on every major home delivery platform and presently finalising development of our own delivery service along with sanitised areas and procedures for contactless take-away collections.”
Black Business Council’s Sandile Zungu said businesses and the government have made a commitment to work together.
“We are faced with an unprecedented situations, so let's honour the social distancing protocols.”