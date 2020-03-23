Fears of what may come should Covid-19 spread to animals

Healthcare professionals fear the worst should Covid-19 begin to infect pets and livestock.

The Centre for Communicable Disease has explained on its website that there were several types of coronaviruses that came from cattle, camels or bats and could infect humans as well.

They are better known as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers).

The centre has not yet received any reports of household animals or livestock becoming ill with Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

However, there had been a dog in Hong Kong that tested faintly positive for Covid-19.

The samples were taken from the dog's nose and mouth.

So far the centre has issued health measures online for pet owners who are infected to protect their dear animals and to protect themselves.